12 Best Uses For Old Routers

Of all the pieces of technology in your home, your network router is among the ones you think about the least. Most of the time, once they're set up, you can tuck them away in an out-of-the-way place and forget about them. At least until your connection drops and you need to power cycle to get your Netflix back.

Eventually, however, you're going to want to replace it. Maybe you've picked up a new internet service and it comes with its own router. Maybe your old one just hasn't kept up with the times and isn't giving you the functionality you need. Whatever the reason, now you've got an old router on your hands. As with most technology, you can't simply throw it in the trash with the kitchen scraps. There are valuable and potentially dangerous bits inside that need to be correctly disposed of and, despite the technology being so ubiquitous, getting rid of them responsibly isn't as easy as it should be.

With a little creativity, however, you can avoid the hassle of getting rid of your old router altogether. Your old router has some unconventional uses which can give it a second life and save you from making a trip to the dump.