10 Best Uses For Old Flash Drives

When you stop to think about it, flash drives are an incredible piece of technology. In 1956, the first computer with built-in storage became available in the form of IBM's 305 RAMAC, (via History Daily). It weighed 2,000 pounds and was about the size of a bathroom stall. It had a whopping 5 megabytes of storage capacity. Today, for less than the cost of a meal at a restaurant you can get flash drives smaller than your finger with storage in excess of a terabyte, a 200,000-fold increase in capacity.

USB flash drives are convenient because they are small and inexpensive, but that's also the reason they tend to accumulate. Misplacing a flash drive is as easy as losing a pen. As long as they aren't holding critical files, it's often easier to just buy a new one than to try and find the old one. Over time, you might find that you've accumulated dozens of them, all taking up space in a desk drawer like so many multiplying tribbles.

Luckily, flash drives have more uses than simply moving files from one machine to another. Rather than throw them out, here are ten useful things you can do with your old flash drives.