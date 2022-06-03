8 Best Uses For An Old Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi has become so ubiquitous that even people who aren't particularly interested in computers, outside of using them to surf the web or work, have heard of them. As TechRepublic explains, the Raspberry Pi was born out of a desire to create an affordable and easy to understand pocket computer to draw in a generation of kids who were intimately familiar with using computers but had little access to or interest in building them.

In the mid-2000s, Eben Upton set out, with a handful of collaborators, to build a machine that had all of the necessary components for fiddling with a computer and learning how to program at a price point that would encourage not only access but a willingness to make a mistake. The result, after years of tinkering, was the first Raspberry Pi, released in 2012.

In the decade since the world first got its hands on a Raspberry Pi, several subsequent versions have been released. Cumulatively, they sold more than 30 million units, (via ZDNet) largely because of how versatile they are. If you're interested in computers, you're likely you've got one shoved into a desk drawer or sitting unopened in a closet, waiting for the right project. Even if your Raspberry Pi is a little dated, there's no better time to crack it open and build something.