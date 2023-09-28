Why The B-29 Superfortress Is One Of Boeing's Biggest Achievements

There are few machines as awe-inspiring as some of the largest aircraft ever designed. The gargantuan Stratolaunch Roc, for instance, is much more than just a sight to marvel at: It's mind-boggling to imagine it flying through the air. These are engineering feats that only aeronautics experts can really grasp, and those same people have developed some extraordinary machines.

Boeing's B-29 Superfortress, while not on the scale of the 1.3 million pound Roc, was a huge, dominant force of its own era. A mighty weapon from a terrible time in world history, the United States' Superfortress was a World War II bomber that boasted an astonishing arsenal.

The practicality and logistics of developing an aircraft of this caliber, especially at the time, was challenging to say the least. Here's a closer look at the development of the aircraft, what was taken forward from the lessons learned from its predecessor, and exactly what the resultant 141-feet-long bomber was capable of.