How World War II Accelerated Computer Technology

When war broke out on the European continent in 1939, few countries were prepared for what would happen in the following years. WWII introduced the world to the horrors of mechanized warfare, and though leaders generally wanted to avert another worldwide conflict, they continued to develop military hardware to be prepared anyway. Most advancements in military preparedness came in mechanical forms, with aircraft, ships, and heavy weaponry being the focus. But the German Blitzkrieg into Poland and then France changed everything.

Technology had been on a rapidly developing curve for many years, but electronics were still in their infancy. Germany's attempted domination of the European continent prompted British military leaders to find technological solutions to defend the British Isles, which led to the creation of radar. Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor awakened the sleeping American giant, and the might of the American people went full force into preparing for and executing a war strategy meant for only one thing: to defeat the enemy.

The American industrial base was virtually limitless, providing for factories to produce ammunition and machines for the war effort, but a sudden push for technology accompanied it. With the technological push came many brilliant minds who came together to create mechanical and electronic devices that would become the foundations for everything to eventually become a modern computer. Dedication to the defeat of tyranny fundamentally accelerated computer technology — here's a look at how that unfolded.