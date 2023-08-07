Nuclear Vs Thermonuclear Weapons: Difference Explained

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film "Oppenheimer" is out, bringing with it a renewed interest in everything nuclear physics. The film dramatizes the life of J. Edgar Oppenheimer and his work as head of the Manhattan Project which developed the first atomic bomb.

For better or worse, Oppenheimer marked a new era in the history of humanity, as this is the first time mankind has been able to eradicate itself within minutes with the push of a button. What's more, new research seems to indicate that the Manhattan Project and subsequent nuclear tests left an eternal mark on the face of the planet with the start of a geological epoch — the only actual sign that humanity left an impact on the planet.

With renewed interest in Oppenheimer's work on the bomb, so comes a renewed fear of the potential world-ending threat it poses to humanity, alongside other possibly worse weapons that could be unleashed at any moment. Even though the bomb and nuclear power are big in the cultural zeitgeist at the moment, almost 80 years after the first atomic bomb there continue to be misconceptions about it. This is particularly true of the term nuclear bomb and how it relates to the more modern thermonuclear device.