Why Nuclear Fusion Could Be The Key To Air Superiority

The control of the skies is central to modern warfare. As the world has recently seen in Ukraine, the first thing a nation does when invading somewhere else is attempt to establish air superiority, and ideally establish air supremacy. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also shown the world how difficult a war is to win if control of the skies is never established. The U.S. Air Force describes air superiority as "when friendly operations are able to proceed without prohibitive interference from opposing forces" and also claims that "in modern military operations, achieving this level of control of the air is a critical pre-condition for success."

That condition is achieved in a number of ways. One method involves striking at an enemy's air bases and airports so they struggle to get a plane off the ground. The use of radar and the strategic placement of surface-to-air missile systems can also make certain areas dangerous for enemy aircraft to operate in. But what you really need to control the skies are fighter jets. Planes tend to have specialist roles and fighter jets, like the F-15, are designed to combat and take down other aircraft.

The development of new and more advanced fighters is a constant process, with the world's foremost air forces currently having access to fifth-generation fighters, and a sixth generation is expected to take to the skies in the 2030s (via Popular Mechanics). Older jets are also in service, with newer fighters usually making up a small portion of a country's air force. But if a Lockheed Martin patent makes it from the drawing board to the runway, we could see a jet that will change how air combat works forever.