Why Nuclear Fuel Recycling Is Banned In America

Despite not being a popular option with environmental organizations like Greenpeace, nuclear power has often been praised as a solution to several nations' energy problems. French energy giant EDF touts nuclear power as one of the most low-carbon forms of energy generation available. The uranium required to generate the power is not as scarce as you may believe, and a small number of power stations can produce enough electricity to meet a large nation's needs. The process is also quite efficient. A peanut-sized uranium pellet produces around the same amount of energy as close to a ton of coal. Several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and the United States, currently have a significant portion of their energy needs met through the use of nuclear power. Countries like Britain are also planning to construct more plants to replace those that are aging out and increase the amount of power generated (via BBC).

But there are some downsides. A number of high-profile nuclear disasters like the one at Chernobyl in the 1980s and, more recently, the incident at Japan's Fukushima plant soured public opinion and had major impacts on the environment. There is also the issue of what to do with the waste that is produced. Although nuclear reactions don't produce greenhouse gases like the burning of fossil fuels does, the process isn't exactly clean. Highly radioactive waste is left over once the fuel is spent that has to be safely disposed of, and several creative solutions have been proposed over the years. The European Union has invested in lasers that can be used to destroy radioactive waste, it has been turned into glass for long-term storage, and sometimes it's just stored in a very, very deep hole. But why not just recycle the waste?