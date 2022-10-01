This Apple-1 Computer Is The Most Expensive In The World

In 1976, the United States was in the midst of its bicentennial, a months-long celebration recognizing the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. George Lucas was feverishly working on a space fantasy movie called "Star Wars." And two Steves — Wozniak and Jobs — were in a Palo Alto, California, garage (or Jobs' sister's bedroom, depending on who you talk to) hand-building the very first products for what would become the technology juggernaut known as Apple.

Wozniak unveiled his first hand-built prototype Apple computer during a Menlo Park Homebrew Computer Club meeting in July of that same year. Jobs immediately realized it was something that needed to be sold in mass to the general public. Jobs sold his Volkswagen van and Wozniak his HP-65 calculator, and the two went into business together as the Apple Computer Company.

With grandiose plans in mind, Jobs spoke with fellow Homebrew Computer Club member Paul Terrell, who coincidently owned The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. After their talk, Terrell bought 50 Apple-1 computers as long as they weren't just kits but fully assembled and ready to use. Over the next ten months, Wozniak and Jobs, with the help of Patty Jobs and Daniel Kottke, designed, built, and tested 200 Apple-1 computers, which they then sold for $666.66 each (Wozniak loved repeating numbers).

Fifty went to Terrell, who sold them at The Byte Shop, now regarded as one of the world's first personal computers stores. It also made the Apple-1 "one of the first 'personal' computers which did not require soldering by the end user."