The Science Behind Stealth Technology In Military Aircraft: How It Actually Works

The advent of military aircraft has been perhaps the most defining feature of modern warfare. Since being introduced during WWI, military aircraft have supported ground forces in ways never imagined possible for thousands of years of human history prior to that event. Since then, the technology has rapidly progressed, with governments pouring in resources to ensure their aircraft are better than those of their adversaries.

Airplanes in WWI were originally only used for reconnaissance, although they were soon equipped with guns and have been tactical strike weapons ever since. Technology continued to make aircraft more powerful and more effective weapons, but the introduction of radar in WWII made the use of attack aircraft instantly more precarious.

The Cold War put a laser focus on creating aircraft that could enter enemy airspace undetected, whether for reconnaissance, bombing runs, or direct forward strikes. This led to a variety of technologies emerging, but one has now been broadly implemented with successful outcomes. Using a combination of underlying technologies in the process of military aircraft manufacturing, modern military aircraft can be largely undetectable to radar. This is referred to as stealth technology, and here, with a little bit of background information, is how the science behind it actually works.