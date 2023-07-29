Why The U.S. Canceled A $22 Billion Stealth Ship Project

The U.S. splurges on its armed forces. In 2022, the country spent $877 billion on defense spending, which was $71 billion more than it spent in 2021. In 2023, the Department of Defense's budget will be a colossal $2.01 trillion, with 922.56 billion already committed to be spent. Comparatively, the combined 2022 defense budgets of China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom only came up to $849 billion. However, just because the U.S. spends more on its military branches than other countries doesn't necessarily mean it has money to burn.

In the mid-to-late 2000s, the Navy began work on what was supposed to be the next generation of destroyers — the Zumwalt-class. For those unfamiliar with contemporary naval terminology, destroyers are fast-yet-heavy warships designed to escort and defend other ships. The Navy had high hopes for this project and wanted to use a complement of 32 new destroyers as the backbone of future naval fleets.

Most importantly, even though these ships would be larger than the average destroyer, they would be built around stealth technology and therefore be harder to detect on radar. Ultimately, the Navy spent around $22 billion on the Zumwalt project, which was unceremoniously canceled. However, a total of three Zumwalt-class destroyers will be built, as two have technically already been completed and the third is currently under construction.

So what happened? Here is why the Zumwalt-class destroyers didn't quite live up to the hype.