10 Military Aircraft That Are Way More Dangerous Than They Look

Military aircraft have become an absolute necessity in warfare since their introduction. From the early pioneers of flight in the late 19th century to the present day, aircraft technology has evolved significantly. The first military aircraft was the 1909 Wright Military Flyer, which was purchased by the United States Army for $30,000. Over the years, the rapid development of fighter planes and bombers ensued, with the early days of military aircraft laying the foundation for the future of aerial combat.

In World War II, aircraft steadily became more advanced and played a crucial role on the battlefield. New planes and increasing advancements in their technology became symbols of ultimate air power. The modern era has witnessed even further advancements in firepower and stealth. Throughout history, military aircraft have evolved to meet the demands of warfare, constantly pushing the boundaries of technology and reshaping what it means to go into battle. There are currently 101 countries utilizing military aircraft and there's no doubt that each of these craft is formidable in its own right. However, over the years, some legendary military aircraft have proven to be far more dangerous than the rest.