The First Armored Car Ever Built Isn't What You'd Think

The tank, that thickly armored combat vehicle bristling with guns that moves across the ground on metal treads, didn't always look like a "tank." While you may know that Arnold Schwarzenegger owns one , you may not realize how far armored vehicles go back in history.

The first recorded use of a "vehicle" in warfare starts with the Egyptians and Hittites (circa 2nd millennium BCE), who used horse-drawn chariots to mobilize archers. "Protected vehicles" started appearing during the Middle Ages (circa 9th century BCE) when the Assyrians used wheeled siege towers and battering rams. Fast forward some five hundred years (to 1335) when the design for a "battle car" was drawn up by Guido da Vigevano. And, of course, we have Leonardo da Vinci's famous sketch of an "armored car" from 1485 (via Britannica).

Jump ahead another 400 years to 1885, when one James Cowen of England took out the very first patent for a wheeled, armored vehicle with mounted guns (via Britannica). This is about where a chap named Frederick Richard Simms comes into the picture.

Simms was born in 1863 in Hamburg, Germany, but lived and went to school in Berlin until his mid-twenties. He was an entrepreneurial juggernaut — part businessman, engineer, and inventor — who would later become known as "The Father of the British Motor Industry."