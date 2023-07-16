Why The U.S. Military Doesn't Use Battleships Anymore

There are few military vessels historically as imposing as the battleship. Guinness World Records declares that the biggest battleships ever were the Musashi and Yamato, which were armed with nine 362,880 lb guns and were 863 feet long. Both Japanese powerhouses were sunk during World War II, in the wake of which aircraft developed an ever-increasing prominence in combat.

Shows of sheer, gigantic force can certainly be effective deterrents. As the face of warfare has changed with technology, though, certain monsters have demonstrated that they may no longer be a fit for what militaries need. The mighty Corvair B-36 Peacemaker bomber, which boasted almost one dozen engines, ultimately became impractical as new technology was introduced, and this appears true of conventional battleships.

The U.S. military, never a force to compromise on spectacle or afraid to innovate, appears to have seen the writing on the wall. It's exactly this that has led to battleships becoming increasingly impractical.

One iconic battleship, Dreadnought VII of the Royal Navy, was created in 1906, a 20,730 ton metal brute of a steam age vessel. During the era, such ships began to define themselves as the biggest bruisers of a naval force. In "The Battleship Book," Robert Farley notes that "the notion that a warship could go from being world class to obsolete in a decade is almost entirely alien to modern sensibilities." Here's what went so wrong for the era-defining Dreadnought and the battleships that followed.