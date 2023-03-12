The Convair B-36 Peacemaker: America's Massive 10-Engine Strategic Bomber

With military aircraft, a certain balance has to be struck. Ultimately, it's impossible to excel at everything. Britain's acclaimed Avro Vulcan bomber, for instance, packed a hefty punch and was built for speed and power, but there was precious little scope to incorporate any tech that would dissuade attackers. Maneuverability was its only defense.

A heftier engine may add more weight, and a higher top speed would add more pressure on the body of the plane itself. Every element, in short, is another Jenga block, and removing one design issue from the equation can cause a cascade of other problems that hadn't been foreseen.

Since the days of the Wright Brothers, the most iconic aircraft have been those that tried something radically new, something unique for its time — aviation technology does advance at a remarkable rate. Before the devastating unpredictability of stealth bombers came the mighty Convair B-36 Peacemaker: a United States aircraft that didn't know the meaning of the word subtlety. This behemoth of a bomber packed a total of 10 engines, as well as quite the payload.