8 Of The Best Private Jet Manufacturers From Around The World

Whether you're a time-strapped billionaire or a high-profile celebrity looking to travel between engagements in style, buying a private jet is, in many ways, the ultimate in personal transportation. Jets are eye-wateringly expensive, with some celebrities forking out nine-figure sums to purchase their aircraft, to begin with, and then there are the additional running expenses to consider, like crew salaries, fuel, and storage costs. It's safe to say, then, that owning a private jet is a privilege afforded to only the very wealthiest members of society.

While owning any jet is going to be a significant step up from traveling on commercial flights, there are a few manufacturers that stand out as being at the top of the game when it comes to abilities, comfort, and perhaps most importantly for VIP customers, customization. After all, part of the appeal of owning your own aircraft is to be able to deck it out exactly how you want it, and so the leading manufacturers make sure to offer a litany of configurations and personalization options for anyone with deep enough pockets. These eight brands are all favorites among the most privileged men and women in the world, and for good reason.