The Sky's The Limit: 10 Celebrities Who Know How To Fly A Plane

For ultra-wealthy celebrities with a busy schedule, the type that needs to get across the country fast, there's only one way to do it: by private jet. The ability to travel thousands of miles in just a few hours can make a huge difference to their careers, giving them the ability to make multiple appearances across the country in a single day, or attend social events while working around their filming or performance commitments. To enable such a lifestyle, these celebs usually rely on having a pilot on hand to ferry them around, but a few have taken matters into their own hands and decided to get their pilot's license themselves.

It's not just for business, either — plenty of these celebs simply enjoy flying, and have a personal aircraft or two of their own to take out when they've got some time off. Some originally learned to fly planes as part of their working roles, but many just got their license simply because they wanted to be able to commandeer their own aircraft, be that a cutting-edge Gulfstream jet or a vintage fighter plane.