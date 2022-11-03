Stunning Vehicles In Tom Cruise's Collection That Aren't Cars

There are few actors in Hollywood who have risen to the same level of superstardom as Tom Cruise. He made a name for himself in the '80s as a teenage heartthrob in "Risky Business," and then cemented his legacy as one of the decade's biggest movie icons in "Top Gun." Then there's the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, where Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, and that's not to mention all of his starring roles in other blockbusters over the decades. In other words, it's almost impossible to avoid the man if you're an avid moviegoer.

All these acting roles have brought Cruise vast amounts of money, with some estimates putting his overall net worth as high as $600 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Part of the actor's appeal is that he's just as passionate about cars, bikes, and airplanes in real life as his on-screen characters are, and as a result, he's amassed a huge collection of vehicles over the years. His car collection is thoroughly impressive in its own right, but he also owns a fleet of other vehicles, including everything from a vintage fighter plane to one of the world's most expensive motorcycles.