Stunning Vehicles In Tom Cruise's Collection That Aren't Cars
There are few actors in Hollywood who have risen to the same level of superstardom as Tom Cruise. He made a name for himself in the '80s as a teenage heartthrob in "Risky Business," and then cemented his legacy as one of the decade's biggest movie icons in "Top Gun." Then there's the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, where Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, and that's not to mention all of his starring roles in other blockbusters over the decades. In other words, it's almost impossible to avoid the man if you're an avid moviegoer.
All these acting roles have brought Cruise vast amounts of money, with some estimates putting his overall net worth as high as $600 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Part of the actor's appeal is that he's just as passionate about cars, bikes, and airplanes in real life as his on-screen characters are, and as a result, he's amassed a huge collection of vehicles over the years. His car collection is thoroughly impressive in its own right, but he also owns a fleet of other vehicles, including everything from a vintage fighter plane to one of the world's most expensive motorcycles.
P-51 Mustang
Cruise is famous for his mid-air heroics in the "Top Gun" franchise, and it turns out it's not just Hollywood magic that allows him to pull off those daring aerial stunts. He's also a licensed pilot, and has been since 1994. Cruise's personal aircraft collection includes a P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era propellor-driven fighter plane that's featured in "Top Gun: Maverick" (via World War Wings). The Mustang is reportedly powered by a Packard V-1650-7 Merlin engine, and can accommodate two people, which Cruise put to good use when he took a terrified James Corden for a ride on "The Late Late Show" (via MovieWeb).
Cruise's plane was built in 1946, according to World War Wings, and spent some time at a museum in Illinois before being restored in 1997. It was then bought by Cruise in 2001 and has been in his possession ever since. The actor reportedly named the plane "Kiss Me Kate" after his ex-wife Katie Holmes, although the name was later removed after Holmes filed for divorce from the actor in 2012 (via ScreenRant).
Gulfstream IV G4
Owning a vintage fighter plane might be great for "Top Gun"-style escapades, but it's not exactly practical for commuting between film sets and premieres. Instead, Cruise relies on several private jets for his day-to-day travel, one of which is a Gulfstream IV G4. It's the actor's most expensive airplane, with an estimated price of more than $20 million (via South China Morning Post). Gulfstream IVs can usually accommodate up to 19 passengers, and feature a maximum range of 7,820 kilometers (4,859 miles), making cross-continental trips easy (via iJet).
The jet is powered by two Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8 engines, according to iJet, and can reach speeds of up to Mach 0.80. Cruise has never publicly revealed what the inside of his Gulfstream looks like, but it reportedly features lavish extras like a jacuzzi and a film screening room (via Insider). It's essentially a private sanctuary with wings, a perfect way for one of the world's most high-profile movie stars to relax in between appearances.
HondaJet HA-420
The Gulfstream isn't Cruise's only private jet. In 2019, he bought a HondaJet HA-420 for around $5 million. It's smaller and slightly less capable than his flagship jet, with a range of just under 1,900 miles, according to Global Air. It can seat up to eight passengers and can fly up to 30,000 feet. Honda Aircraft's CEO Michimasa Fujino revealed in an interview that Cruise had the plane specially modified to "look like a race car, be cool-looking, beautiful and elegant." He declined to say, however, exactly what those modifications were (via Plane & Pilot).
The plane's owner is listed as HJO LLC of Los Angeles, CA, according to Global Air, but Cruise has been seen piloting the plane at Biggins Hill Airport in the U.K. It's one of several celebrity planes that's tracked by Jack Sweeney, a college undergraduate who made headlines earlier in 2022 for exposing the flying habits of a number of high-profile celebrities, including Tom Cruise.
Bombardier Challenger 300
Another jet identified as belonging to Cruise by Jack Sweeney is a Bombardier Challenger 300, which it's claimed the actor frequently flies himself. The plane has been the subject of some controversy, as it emerged that Cruise would often use it for very short flights, with one flight between Shannon and Killarney in Ireland only lasting 12 minutes (via Irish Examiner). Just that flight alone reportedly used 194 kilograms of jet fuel, generating greenhouse emissions that could have been easily avoided had Cruise simply taken a car instead. He's not the only celebrity to have been outed by Sweeney, as Elon Musk was so incensed at details of his short jet trips being published that he offered to pay Sweeney to delete his account.
Flight data shows that Cruise's Challenger 300 was manufactured in 2004. When he's not using them to travel the world, all of the actor's planes are reportedly kept at a private aircraft hangar in Burbank, CA (via The Daily Beast). There, they're closely guarded by members of the Church of Scientology, the religious organization that Cruise has a long-term relationship with.
Triple Seven Superyacht
Over the summer of 2022, Cruise made headlines across the U.K. and abroad when it emerged that he was staying in a superyacht off the coast of Cornwall while filming for the seventh "Mission: Impossible." The superyacht in question was Triple Seven, a 68-meter (223-feet) long floating mansion that was originally built by German shipyard Nobiskrug in 2006 (via The Gentleman's Journal). The yacht was refitted in 2014 to include a bar, jacuzzi, spa, and a climbing wall, making it better equipped than most five-star hotels.
The boat also reportedly came with kayaks, mountain bikes, and wind-surfing equipment on board, should Cruise have wanted to keep himself active while he was off set. Triple Seven was last sold in 2018 for €45 million (roughly $44.8 million) and isn't actually owned by Cruise, but rather by a luxury yacht charter company. It's not known exactly how much Cruise paid to rent the yacht for the whole summer, but similar yachts on the charter company's website are listed for around €350,000 ($348,000) per week.
Ducati 999R
When he's not busy with his collection of planes, cars, or his chartered superyacht, Tom Cruise is an avid motorcycle collector with an enviable fleet of high-end bikes. One such bike is his Ducati 999R, which he's owned for well over a decade (via autoevolution). The 999R is an upgraded version of the already-rapid Ducati 999, featuring weight-saving carbon fiber trim, race-spec Ohlins suspension, and a few extra horses on tap. It's widely regarded as one of the best bikes of its era, with ultra-sharp handling and seemingly never-ending reserves of power.
In an article for Motorbikes Today, ex-Nurburgring instructor Simon Bradley even claimed the 999R would be easily capable of setting an all-time 'Ring record on street-legal tires, although this claim was never put to the test. Record or not, the 999R is not a bike for the faint of heart, making it ideal for one of Hollywood's biggest thrill seekers.
Vyrus 987 C3 4V
When you're a movie star with hundreds of millions of dollars to your name, you're able to splash out on pretty much whatever you like. That includes absurdly expensive hand-built Italian motorcycles such as the Vyrus 987 C3 4V. The bike was, at the time of its unveiling in 2010, the world's most powerful production motorcycle, with 211 horsepower on tap (via New Atlas). That figure was made possible thanks to a 1198cc 1098R Ducati engine, which Vyrus fitted with a supercharger for its top-spec "4V" models. The whole bike weighed just 158 kilograms (348 pounds), and retailed for €65,000 (around $91,700 at the time) without extras.
Dropping close to six figures on a motorcycle would make even the most seasoned collector wince, but the 987 C3 4V's unique construction went some way to justify its sky-high price tag. An optional carbon fiber frame was available, alongside carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon body panels, and hub-centered steering. A true superbike in every sense of the word, the Vyrus was a hit upon its release, with a months-long waiting list for buyers looking to get their hands on one.
Confederate F113 Hellcat
It's not just Italian bikes that Cruise is a fan of — he's also keen on riding the best two-wheelers America has to offer. Between 1995 and 2017, Confederate built custom V-twin sport cruisers, before later rebranding to become electric manufacturer Curtiss Motorcycles. Cruise's Hellcat is far from an eco-warrior though, as it features a 2032cc S&S V-twin making 130 horsepower. Power is transferred to the ground through a highly unusual vertical-stack five-speed manual transmission, and an Inconel exhaust provides the bike with a unique soundtrack (via MotorBiscuit).
Every Hellcat was custom-built to its owners' exact tastes, so it's impossible to say how much Cruise paid for his. MotorBiscuit estimates the Hellcat's price to be somewhere north of $60,000, depending on what optional extras he picked. That makes it extremely expensive by regular motorcycle standards, but par for the course for Cruise. The actor liked his Hellcat so much that he insisted on riding it to the premiere of "Mission: Impossible III," showing it off to the waiting cameras while wearing his signature sunglasses and leather jacket.
Ducati Desmosedici RR
Ducati has spent decades forging its reputation as one of the most formidable forces at the highest level of motorcycle racing, proving its capabilities year after year at the MotoGP Championship. However, it's almost impossible for non-professional riders to get a chance to ride one of these exclusive bikes. In 2007, however, the brand released a very limited run of road-legal motorcycles that were almost identical to its MotoGP counterparts, christening the model the Desmosedici RR.
Despite rumors to the contrary, the Desmosedici RR's engine is not an exact clone of the MotoGP bike, but rather a production version that was developed from the ground up to be as close to race-spec as possible. Cycle World reports that only 1,500 examples of the bike were built, and every one sold out before production had even begun. Only a small portion of those units made it to American shores, and one of those lucky owners was none other than Tom Cruise. The bike reportedly retailed for around $72,000 when new, and its rarity and reputation have ensured that it has held its value exceptionally well. At the time of writing, a low-mileage Desmosedici RR is currently listed at a Californian dealer for $84,999, considerably above its original retail price.
Kawasaki GPZ900R
"Top Gun" might have catapulted Tom Cruise into superstardom, but it's unlikely that his character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell would have become so famous were it not for the vehicles he used to pull off all of the memorable stunts throughout the film. Mitchell's motorcycle in the film was a Kawasaki GPZ900R, the first model to bear the "Ninja" name, and the fastest bike in the world at the time of its release. With a top speed of 151 mph and an innovative design that saw the engine become a "stressed member," the GPZ900R caused a storm when it hit the market in 1984 (via Timeless 2 Wheels).
But, it was its starring role in Cruise's 1986 blockbuster that really cemented its legacy as a motorcycle icon, so much so that when the long-awaited sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick" arrived in 2022, Cruise insisted that his character still ride a Kawasaki Ninja (via Autoweek). His love for the GPZ900R extended past his on-screen antics, as he reportedly bought one for his personal collection in the years since "Top Gun" made him an icon (via Motorious).
Triumph Bonneville
The Triumph Bonneville featured in "Mission: Impossible III" might have looked like a standard scrambler to the average viewer, but it was actually a one-off prototype model that preceded the production Bonneville scrambler by a year. It was different from the production model in several ways, having been customized specifically for Cruise to use on set. After filming concluded, the bike went to a private collector, who put it up for sale at Bonhams' annual motorcycle auction in 2012 (via Visordown).
It was originally expected to sell for £12,000-£15,000 (approximately $18,000-$23,000), but it exceeded its estimate and eventually, the hammer went down close to $30,000. Reportedly, the buyer of this custom one-off was none other than Cruise himself, who had grown fond of the motorcycle during production and wanted to add it to his personal collection (via Yahoo!). Despite his clear enthusiasm for the bike, he's not been seen riding it in public since.
Honda CRF450X
Anyone who's watched Cruise's 2013 movie "Oblivion" will have seen the actor riding a futuristic-looking white bike, but hardly anyone would be able to actually name the bike in question. That's because it originally started life as a Honda CRF450X before being transformed into its futuristic on-screen form by Los Angeles-based conversion specialist Glory Motor Works. A total of three bikes were built for Cruise and his stunt crew to use during filming, with each one undergoing a major transformation before making it to the big screen. The Los Angeles Times reports that the Honda's exhaust system, cooling system, fuel tanks and body work all had to be custom fabricated, and the electrics and lighting were also all-new.
After filming had wrapped up, the film's director Joseph Kosinski gifted one of the bikes to the actor as a present for his 50th birthday (via IMDb). Cruise was reportedly thrilled by the gift, and told the director he planned on riding the bike around his home city of Los Angeles when he got back. The other two bikes met very different fates: One was destroyed by a stunt during filming, according to the Los Angeles Times, and the other was confined to storage in case it was needed for a sequel. At the time of writing, no plans have been announced for said sequel, so it's likely that the third bike is still sitting somewhere in a Hollywood storage locker.