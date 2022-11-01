10 Rare Cars In Tom Cruise's Collection That Prove He Has Great Taste

With over 50 acting credits to his name and a reputation as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, Tom Cruise is nothing short of an industry legend. His success on the big screen has earned him tens of millions of dollars over his career, with some estimates putting his net worth as high as $600 million, and his yearly income at around $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). With money like that, Cruise could feasibly buy any car he wanted, and unsurprisingly, he has a garage full of rare and exotic automobiles.

He's not just a fan of cars either, as his extensive collection of vehicles also includes plenty of motorcycles, helicopters, and even a few airplanes. However, going through his entire collection would require an article the size of a small novel, so we're sticking with the highlights of his four-wheeled vehicles here. His garage features everything from classic muscle icons to million-dollar hypercars, and he's got some very rare vehicles under his ownership.