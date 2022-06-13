Here's Why You Won't See Tom Cruise Driving A Bugatti

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a stacked portfolio of licenses under his belt, and his collection of rides is no less diverse. In light of that, it is no surprise that he has driven in some of the coolest cars in films throughout his illustrious career. From a slick orange Lamborghini Gallardo and Ducati bikes to a prototype BMW i8, the "Mission Impossible" film series with Cruise in the lead is quite a show of exquisite machines on wheels.

The actor's own personal collection includes classics such as a 1949 Buick Roadmaster and a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1, as well as modern machines like a Saleen Mustang and a top-end BMW 7 Series trim (via Motor Biscuit). Given his stature as one of the biggest and most bankable stars Hollywood has ever produced, it is no surprise that any automobile brand would want to associate with him, but it appears that Bugatti is not one of them. In fact, the maker of one of the world's fastest vehicles appears to have banned Cruise from buying its cars, and for a rather odd reason.