The 10 Rarest Vehicles In Brad Pitt's Collection

Brad Pitt has appeared in so many movies that it's hard to pick his best, with his blockbuster hits including "Se7en," "Fight Club," and "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood," among many others. His multi-decade career has seen him become one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars, and with his high-profile marriage to Angelina Jolie, he became one-half of the movie industry's biggest power couple. Unfortunately for Pitt, that marriage didn't last, with his divorce being both very messy and very public. His film career, however, shows no sign of slowing down.

Pitt's many box office successes have netted him hundreds of millions of dollars, and with that cash, he has bought an enviable fleet of cars, motorcycles, and even an airplane. Pitt's collection is both eclectic and very valuable, with the total worth of all his vehicles stretching well into seven figures. From eco-friendly family cars to the world's most expensive motorcycle, let's take a look at some of the highlights of Pitt's collection.