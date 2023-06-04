Here's How Much It Costs To Own A Private Jet

For many, the notion of owning a private jet is the very last word in celebrity ostentatiousness. In an infamous incident in July 2022, Kylie Jenner's "You wanna take mine or yours?" Instagram post, demonstrating both Jenner and her then-partner Travis Scott's private jets, struck climate-concerned nerves around the world.

From business moguls to politicians and bands (Led Zeppelin's legendary Boeing 720 "The Starship" springs to mind), those with the means use private jets for practical transportation, for safety, and for the sheer status symbol of it all. It's a privilege, of course, that few could ever dream of enjoying. Elvis Presley, as another example, owned a Convair 880 he named the Lisa Marie.

Naturally, this sort of luxury doesn't come cheap. Apart from simply buying an airplane outright (if that's the route taken), there are maintenance, staffing and fuel costs to think about. Of course, every private jet user's situation and needs are different, and there's no uniform amount that owning one will cost. The numbers that are available, though, give an intriguing insight into just how rich a person many need to be to own one.