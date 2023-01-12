The Lavish Private Jet Elvis Named After Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, according to multiple reports. The singer, who was recently seen during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Presley's mother Priscilla confirmed the news to People, saying in part, "I must deliver the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Presley's family has no other news to share about her tragic passing at this time, with Priscilla requesting privacy for her and her family during their time of grief.

Lisa Marie followed in her father's footsteps, having released three albums during her career, the last of which was released in 2012 under the title "Storm & Grace." Elvis Presley, her father and subject of the new movie "Elvis," had leased and purchased a number of private planes during his illustrious career, one of which remains on display at Graceland where visitors can see its special name emblazoned near the cockpit: Lisa Marie.