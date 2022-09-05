The Most Incredible Features Of Max Verstappen's Luxurious $15 Million Private Jet

In 2020, Max Verstappen acquired sir Richard Branson's Dassault Falcon 900 EX for an undisclosed sum. It has three Honeywell TFE731-60 turbofan engines that allow a maximum speed of 482 knots (555 mph), a 528 mph cruising speed, and a 5,437-mile range. Auto Evolution said Verstappen paid close to $16 million, almost four times the amount of a limited-edition Bugatti Chiron. For the money, you get an aircraft that benefits from more than a century of aviation expertise, offering a remarkable combination of reliable and efficient performance in the large business jet segment (per Elliot Jets).

The performance is one thing, but the icing on the cake is the jet's sumptuous luxury that won't look out of place in a corporate conglomerate's meeting room. The double-cab configuration offers reclinable seats that combine to make a full-size bed, perfect for Verstappen's next transatlantic flight. It has an interior volume of 1,264 cubic feet and, per Boss Hunting, can accommodate eight to 12 passengers in luxury and style. Sporting Excitement adds it even has a full minibar and a luxury bathroom finished in the finest wood, metal, and granite available.

cristiano barni/Shutterstock

However, the most compelling feature of Verstappen's private jet is the upkeep. Servicing the damn thing reportedly costs about $1 million to $2 million per year (per the Sports Rush) or for every 500 hours of flight time, and it's not clear if the amount includes hangar fees and crew salaries. That's significantly more than the $20,000 to $25,000 Bugatti owners pay for a single oil change, but it seems five or six-figure maintenance costs are nothing if you're earning more than 99 percent of the world's population.