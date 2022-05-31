The Most Expensive Car In Max Verstappen's Car Collection

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was born to race — he's the perfect example of a racer with "gasoline pumping through his veins." Max is the son of former F1 driver and professional racer Johannes Franciscus "Jos" Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. According to Red Bull, Max's mother, Sophie, was also a successful kart driver, and it didn't take long for young Max Emilian Verstappen to get bit by the racing bug.

Born on September 30, 1997, in Hasselt, Belgium, Verstappen won the 2005 Belgium Championship Mini (VAS) and took home the crown. If you do the math, Max was only eight years old, and he won all 21 races en route to winning his first championship. By 2013, young Max "had won just about everything karting had to offer," said Red Bull. After placing third overall in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship at just 16, Verstappen became the youngest Formula One driver in history (17 years old) when he joined Scuderia Torro Rosso in 2016.

Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock

After just four races, Verstappen moved to Red Bull Racing and won his first F1 Grand Prix in Spain. By 2021, Verstappen became F1 World Champion after beating Sir Lewis Hamilton at the highly controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (via The Guardian). With such an impressive resume of race victories and a brand-spanking-new contract worth a whopping $55 million per year until 2028, according to ESPN, it's easy to fathom how Verstappen has amassed an impressive collection of hyper-fast and uber-expensive supercars.