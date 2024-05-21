Everything To Know About The Boeing 737 MAX Jet

Boeing has historically been one of the United States' great success stories. Founded by William Boeing in 1916, the company has since become the country's largest exporter as one of the leading global aerospace manufacturers and defense contractors. It proudly states that it is guided by the principles of safety, quality, integrity, and transparency, which carried the company well into the 21st century. Yet suddenly, in 2018, the stalwart of U.S. aviation faced many problems with its newest aircraft, the 737 MAX.

The Boeing 737 MAX is one of the most controversial planes ever to have flown, but it seemed to be founded on good intentions. Launched in 2011, it was to be an updated version of the 737 to rival the Airbus A320neo as the company's flagship narrow-body, twin-engine passenger jet. The plan was to have better fuel economy and produce fewer emissions, making it a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to its aging predecessor.

However, the new member of Boeing's most successful family of short-haul commercial jets experienced two fatal crashes soon after receiving its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) passenger service certification in 2018. Subsequent issues have placed the 737 MAX under further scrutiny, landing the Boeing company in serious turmoil. Its reputation among customers and stockholders has been tested multiple times, with the future of the aircraft hanging in the balance. So, what went wrong for the USA's leading airline manufacturer, and what is the outlook for the 737 MAX?