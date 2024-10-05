The Best And Worst Fighter Aircraft Boeing Has Ever Made

Boeing is one of the leading names in the world of aviation but it is a company that is best known for its passenger jets rather than military aircraft. After all, its most famous and best Boeing jets include the likes of the 747, 777, and 787 Dreamliner. But the company has a long history as a military contractor, supplying fighters, bombers, and other types of aircraft to the U.S. military and its allies around the world.

Advertisement

Although it doesn't have many current fighters in the mix, Boeing has produced many different fighters over the years, ranging from early biplanes to modern supersonic jets. Here we are going to look at some of the best and worst fighters that Boeing has produced, ranking them by examining their overall reception, expert opinion, and how many were put into service. You might even be surprised by a few names that Boeing was actually involved in making.