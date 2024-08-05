10 Of The Best Jets Boeing Has Ever Made

At first glance, the VC-25A may not look like anything other than a standard Boeing 747 with a distinctive paint job, but closer inspection reveals that this is an exceptional jet that can do a lot more than a normal passenger plane. This is the official aircraft used to transport the President of the United States of America. The history of presidential aircraft has seen various planes taking on the designation of Air Force One, ranging from the amphibious Douglas Dolphin to the Lockheed VC-121 Constellation.

Operated by the United States Air Force, the VC-25A came into service in 1990, replacing the older VC-137s that had been in use since the 1960s. The current model, of which there are two in operation with USAF, is essentially a heavily modified Boeing 747-200B. It contains a vast array of communication systems and can refuel in the air to give it an unlimited range, with enough space to carry up to 70 passengers and allow the president to carry out all of his duties.

The VC-25A is also able to operate as a command center in emergency situations and is protected against many forms of attack. Shielding protects sensitive equipment from nuclear radiation, while the aircraft also has a number of defensive systems — such as chaff and jamming equipment — to interfere with enemy weapons. The VC-25A is nearing the end of its life and set to be replaced by a pair of new Boeing jets based on the 747-8i. However, that project has been delayed significantly and cost Boeing $2 billion more than expected.

