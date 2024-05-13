The Top 10 Largest Planes In The World As Of 2024

Although aircraft are still a relatively modern invention, they have become the dominant way of moving across large distances. Early planes were rather small and often could only carry a crew of one or two people. But as air travel has become more popular and aircraft have taken on a more important role in military forces, they have had to grow in size. To be as efficient as possible, planes had to get larger.

After all, larger passenger planes can carry more passengers to destinations around the world, while bigger military aircraft can perform more duties, whether transporting cargo, moving massive equipment such as tanks, or deploying troops in far-off locales. Of course, as planes have expanded in size, larger transport aircraft are needed to move the parts used to construct them around.

These are the largest planes in the world, and among them, some of the most expensive military aircraft ever constructed.