10 Of The Most Fearsome Fighter Jets Ever Built

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is a multirole fighter jet that has been in service since the late 1970s. Although the F-16 has a number of strengths and weaknesses compared to more modern fighters, it is still an important part of the United States Air Force and is operated by more than two dozen nations around the world, including Egypt, South Korea, Taiwan, Denmark, and the Netherlands. A hugely successful aircraft, some 4,600 have been delivered since it entered full production.

The F-16 looks deadly, especially when armed with a full complement of weapons that can include APKWS rockets and a range of air-to-air missiles such as AIM-9 Sidewinders and AIM-120 AMRAAMs. There's also a wide array of different versions of the F-16 that are modified to carry out specific roles, with the unintended result of often making them look even more terrifying.

The F-16I Soufa variant is different in that it is a two-seat fighter that replaces much of the avionics with systems developed within Israel and features two conformal fuel tanks. These can be removed but when fitted add 450 gallons of extra fuel to the aircraft, extending its range, and are mounted on the sides of the upper fuselage. This gives the Soufa a bulkier appearance that does make it look slightly more fierce than other F-16 variants.