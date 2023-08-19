Stuka Siren: Why The JU-87 Had That Terrifying And Iconic Scream

The Junkers JU-87, better known by its nickname "Stuka," was one of World War II's most iconic combat aircraft. Its distinctive inverted "gull" wings and fixed undercarriage make it unmistakable, and while its role evolved during the conflict, the basic design hardly changed. From its first flight to its last, Germany's Stuka was optimized primarily for one thing: dive bombing.

The name "Stuka" is appropriate for such a specialized airplane, being a shortening of the characteristically unwieldy compound German word "Sturzkampfflugzeug,' which literally translates to "diving combat aircraft." And perhaps uniquely in the annals of military aviation, the Stuka was intended to be as much a psychological weapon as a military one.

If you've seen director Christopher Nolan's movie 'Dunkirk,' you might recall the depiction of a Stuka attack on terrified troops waiting to be evacuated from the beaches. And if you remember the scene, you remember their sound — the otherworldly wail these planes made as they swooped down to release their bombs. That wail wasn't movie magic – in 1940, the Stuka really sounded like that. The Stuka's sirens (called "Jericho's Trumpets" by the Germans) served no practical purpose beyond adding to the terror experienced by its unfortunate victims.