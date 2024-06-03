9 Of The Most Legendary Naval Aircraft Ever Flown

In the last century, the world of aviation has changed significantly. Military aircraft have evolved from simple machines that couldn't travel much faster than a car and were armed with a simple machine gun to sophisticated pieces of kit that can cost tens of millions of dollars each. They have also taken on an ever more important role in warfare, providing air support, defense against enemy aircraft, and striking at targets deep behind enemy lines.

While aircraft are traditionally associated with air forces, navies around the world also make use of all kinds of aircraft, from fighter jets and bombers to helicopters that can perform search and rescue missions. Often launched from carriers, these aircraft play a vital role in protecting ships and extending the range of naval forces as they traverse the oceans.

Here are nine of the best and most famous naval aircraft of all time, ranging from icons of the skies to legendary aircraft that were retired too soon.