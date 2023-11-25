Why The Legendary Harrier II Jet Was Retired By The RAF

The Harrier's slick-sounding name is iconic even to those with just a passing familiarity with combat aircraft. It was the first operational VTOL jet aircraft, using a horizontally mounted turbofan engine wherein the thrust could be redirected by tilting its exhaust ports towards the ground, achieving proper vertical takeoff.

The difficulties in creating a fighter that was so different from other jets in that it could take off and land on a dime (like a helicopter) were monumental and took several years to achieve. Interestingly, the first designs for a vertical takeoff craft were patented by none other than Nikola Tesla way back in 1928.

In 1957, Hawker Aviation's Sir Sydney Camm and Ralph Hooper teamed up with Sir Stanley Hooker at the Bristol Engine Company (BEC). They began work on what would eventually become the Hawker Siddeley Harrier. The initial idea was to combine two of BEC's existing engines — the Olympus and Orpheus — to create a turbofan engine with directable thrust, but wanting to meet the requirements for NATO's Light Tactical Support Fighter, decided to base it on their existing Pegasus engine instead.

After several prototypes (the P.1127 and the Kestrel FGA.1) were tested, tweaked, and upgraded, the first production Harrier (GR.1) flew on December 28, 1967. The first Harriers roared into the U.K.'s Royal Air Force service on April 1, 1969. Several iterations followed, including the Sea Harrier, used extensively in 1982 during the Falklands War.