Here's What Makes Harrier Jets So Different From Other Jets

If you're not a connoisseur, it can be difficult to distinguish the difference between similar models of TV, smartphone, or vehicle. Take airplanes, for instance. Many couldn't tell a Boeing 747-400 from a 747-8 at a glance, but some aircraft are so distinctive in appearance (such as the Concorde) or in capabilities that there's no mistaking them.

Harrier jets are particularly notable in the latter regard. Jets are a fascinating range of aircraft in general, incorporating many high-speed fighters capable of extraordinary feats. However, they remain airplanes, and so are typically unable to perform the helicopter-esque stunt of hovering in mid-air.

It seems, however, that nobody told the Harrier family of jets this. Their engines are very special compared to those of other airplanes, and that's the key to their success. Here's a look at exactly how helicopters can hover, how Harriers emulate this, and the other traits that make these aircraft so unique.