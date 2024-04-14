Every American Aircraft That Can Carry Tactical Nuclear Bombs

When we think about nuclear weapons, most of us likely think of Little Boy and Fat Man, the twin atomic bombs that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Both of these bombs were huge, requiring hulking Boeing B-29 Superfortress bombers to fly them into position, and packed enough power to lay waste to both cities.

As impressive as the destructive potential of a strategic nuclear bomb is, they're not necessarily the best option for battlefield use, where friendly fire is a genuine risk. That's where tactical (or nonstrategic) nuclear weapons come into the picture. These are less powerful devices for targeted attacks against enemy troops or facilities while minimizing fallout. As you might imagine, these require precision targeting and a wholly different aircraft than conventional bombers.

The U.S. military has had many nuclear-capable fighter planes, most of which are small and agile aircraft — especially compared to the Boeing B-29 — making them perfect for the targeted nature of tactical nuclear weapons. At least, they are in theory, as none of the world's governments have ever used a tactical nuke in combat. However, if the U.S. ever had to, it'd likely use one of these aircraft.