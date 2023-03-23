The Last Of The Gunfighters: The Crusader Fighter Jet And Its Role In The Vietnam War

The first several decades of aerial combat were fought with conventional firearms. World War I planes like the Sopwith Camel used dual Vickers .303 caliber machine guns not unlike the machine guns used by crews of soldiers on the ground. In the second World War, combat stars like the P-51 Mustang used six .50 caliber machine guns to down enemy planes. Before rockets and air-to-air missile technology took off, aircraft relied on machine guns to knock out enemy planes and get the job done.

The Vought F-8 Crusader was such a plane, and was the very last offensive fighter jet to use machine guns as its primary armament when it was delivered to the U.S. Navy in the 1950s. Its first ever role in combat was to act as a photo reconnaissance plane during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. It was the first production jet to exceed 1,000 miles per hour, so it handled its picture-taking role quite well. Its full speed was an astonishing 1,133 miles per hour when flying at 35,000 feet. Major John Glenn Jr., the same man who would later be one of America's first astronauts, flew one from California to New York in a record 3 hours and 22 minutes on July 16th, 1957.