Which Countries Helped Develop And Build The F-35 And What Did They Do?

The F-35's history dates back to the late 1990s, when the U.S. came up with the idea of a lightweight, well-armed — but cheaper — aircraft that would be easily adaptable for the Air Force, Navy and Marines. This spawned the Joint Strike Fighter program, with American companies such as Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Northrop Grumman, and Pratt & Whitney serving as key partners. And eight countries stepped up to lend a hand: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, Turkey, Norway, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Advertisement

The program opened up three levels of partnership, to which countries interested in the F-35 could contribute. Their contributions dictated the level they would settle into and, thus, the benefits they would enjoy. The first level demanded a 10% contribution to the plane's multi-billion-dollar development cost. The second level required a $1 billion contribution, while the final level's contribution ranged between $125 million and $175 million.

The United Kingdom, present in the project since Day 1, was the only level one partner. Its key contributions included some from British manufacturer BAE Systems, which provided cutting-edge software, including for networking, communication, and navigation. BAE also developed designs such as life support systems. Before the aircraft's concept was settled upon, specialists from the U.K. made suggestions and offered solutions for the final design. As the project took off, more British manufacturers got involved, including Rolls-Royce, which contributed its short take-off and vertical landing system. A British pilot even made the first test flight.

Advertisement