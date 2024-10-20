Where Is The F-35 Lightning II Built And Who Makes Them?

Since it was launched in 2006, the F-35 has made a name for itself as playing a key role in global deterrence. Designed for use by the United States and its various allies in NATO, the F-35 is a product of the Joint Strike Fighter program, which had the goal of strengthening member air force units while reducing overall production costs. As of October 2024, the F-35 Lightning II program has delivered over a thousand units, logged in almost a million flight hours, and trained over 2,000 pilots worldwide. So far, 19 countries are part of its program, which include the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Greece, Japan, and Singapore.

Advertisement

While the verdict is still out there if the F-35 really is the most advanced jet fighter in the world, there's one thing we know for sure: It's a force to be reckoned with in the skies. With stealth capabilities that can evade radar and advanced sensors, the multi-role fighter jet is a notable addition to any military unit. In the past, we've done a deep dive into the different F-35 jet variants, including the F-35A, which is used by the Air Force, and the F-35B, which was designed for battles at sea and has impressive vertical landing capabilities. Not to mention, there's also the F-35C that plays a key role in the Navy's carrier requirements. But, who are the brains behind the F-35 Lightning II, and where are the planes manufactured today?

Advertisement