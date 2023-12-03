What Makes The HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Such A Big Deal For India

Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is a 4.5 generation, all-weather, and multi-role aircraft, which is capable of offensive air support, close combat, and ground attacks. The HAL Tejas is the smallest and lightest Multi-Role Supersonic Fighter Aircraft of its class.

Equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies, the HAL Tejas includes features such as relaxed static stability, an integrated digital avionic system, and advanced composite materials for its airframe. In addition, a source claimed to Financial Express that the HAL Tejas variants are an attractive option for countries looking to acquire trainers/fighters in the LCA class, such as Malaysia and Argentina.

In November 2023, the Indian Ministry of Defense shared that two IAF Squadrons have become fully operational, with another 83 more LCA Mk 1A scheduled for delivery starting February 2024. In its press release, it shares that HAL can build up to 8 LCA each year, with this number set to increase soon.

The launch of the HAL Tejas, which means "Radiance" in Sanskrit, marks an important shift in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fleet modernization strategy. Here's why.