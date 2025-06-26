5 Of The Fastest US Fighter Jets In Service Today

As is to be expected, the United States military has a wide range of aircraft at its disposal. From slow propeller-powered trainers like the T-6 Texan II to giants like the B-52 Stratofortress, a nuclear-capable bomber that's been flying since the 1950s. It's a diverse fleet that meets diverse needs. However, it's when we look at its jet fighters that we really get amongst the thoroughbreds. Sleek, fast, and commonly stealthy nowadays, these are aircraft that are designed to operate on the very limits of engineering know-how.

While raw speed isn't the only metric that makes a fighter jet a fearsome weapon, it's certainly one of the main ones and definitely among the most exciting. Many of today's fighters can screech through the sky at more than twice the speed of sound, and do so while carrying smart weapons, advanced sensors, and advanced systems that their predecessors could only dream of.

It isn't just the latest generation of jets that boast impressive speeds. Some golden oldies are still holding their own, proving that speed never truly goes out of style. Let's have a look at some of the fastest US jet fighters in service today.