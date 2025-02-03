Why Is The F-35 Fighter Jet Called The Lightning II?

The controversial F-35 program got its start in 1997 when Lockheed Martin was awarded a $750 million contract to build a next-generation prototype fighter jet that could replace many of the aging aircraft in the U.S. military. When Lockheed eventually beat out Boeing, it spent nearly a decade perfecting what would go on to be known as one of the most advanced jets in the world. Besides being known as the F-35, aerospace and military enthusiasts didn't know what else to call it, and those in charge of naming it didn't hint at what it would be called. That is, not until 2006.

Advertisement

The Air Force called the F-22 the Raptor, so the F-35 could have just as easily received a name after an intimidating dinosaur in the same way the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Falcon were both named after birds. USAF Gen. T. Michael Moseley announced the Joint Strike Fighter's (JSF) moniker in July 2006, saying, "In my travels, Airmen have given me some great suggestions that we'll see on new Air Force weapons systems in the near future. The name for the F-35, Lightning II, was a win for aviation heritage and culture." The Lightning II was considered a force of nature. It would strike with accuracy and be gone before the enemy would hear the thunder from the attack.

The numerals following the name Lightning come from World War II's P-38 already having the Lightning moniker. It's not the first time the U.S. Armed Forces have reused a name for a vehicle. The U.S. Navy has a long history of reusing names for its ships.

Advertisement