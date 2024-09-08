F-15 Vs. F-16: What's The Difference Between These Two World-Renowned Fighter Jets?

Before the introduction of the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II, the F-15 Eagle and the F-16 Fighting Falcon were the US Air Force's primary fighter jets. Both of these planes were a part of the high-low doctrine, where the former served as the complex and expensive high-end system while the latter was the simpler, more affordable 'low' fighter in America's fighter mix. Even as both aircraft models were launched in the 1970s, they're still highly effective platforms. The F-15 has proven itself to the point that the US has ordered a new and improved version, called the F-15EX Eagle II, as its new missile truck.

On the other hand, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is much more widely used today, with many countries aside from the U.S. having this innovative jet fighter in their inventories. Ukraine was also desperately asking for these jets to help its defense against the Russian invasion, which shows how much it considers the F-16 a crucial tool for its air force.

Given that both jets are popular and highly acclaimed, what's the actual difference between these two models? Let's look at both the F-15 Eagle and the F-16 Fighting Falcon and see what made these two jets different (and such a good complement for each other).