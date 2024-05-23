Are F-16 Fighter Jets Still Used Today, And How Much Do They Cost To Make?

General Dynamics introduced the F-16 Fighting Falcon in 1979, and it's been an essential aircraft since. The F-16 is a multirole fighter that's dominated the skies for nearly half a century, and since its introduction, more than 4,600 have been built. However, it's been surpassed by the likes of the United States' fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35, and the U.S. military no longer purchases them.

Despite this, the F-16 remains a widely popular multi-role fighter deployed by American allies. Sales of the F-16 continue, and the reason for this is simple: F-16s are relatively inexpensive to build and maintain, they carry a large accompaniment of armaments and defensive capabilities, and their versatility makes them easily employable by air forces around the world — simply put, the F-16 is an excellent aircraft.

Still, it defies logic that a near-50-year-old aircraft could stand up to modern rivals like the Russian MiG-29, but that's precisely what it does. Ukraine desperately wants F-16s for its fight against Russia, and that's due to the aircraft's ability to gain and hold air superiority, which has been demonstrated over the course of its lifetime in numerous worldwide conflicts. Given its popularity, many may wonder what makes it so appealing. At the end of the day, what does an F-16 cost to purchase and maintain?