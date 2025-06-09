America's F-15E Strike Eagle Jet Just Got A Lot Better At Fighting Drones

The F-15E Strike Eagle has been one of America's most trusted fighter jets since it first flew in December 1986. These beasts of the sky were trusted to carry heavy loads, strike fast, and were known for their range, power, and ability to deliver precise attacks deep into the enemy's territory. And while the F-15E Eagle Jets are still feared, the battlefields are constantly changing. Instead of just facing rival jets or tanks, pilots now also deal with swarms of cheap, fast-moving drones, and as a result, the Air Force is giving the F-15E a serious update to keep up with the threat.

A new set of upgrades has now transformed this aging warplane into a true drone hunter. The F-15E was recently spotted in the Middle East, now flying with a massive loadout of laser-guided rockets -– up to 42 at a time, designed specifically to take down drones quickly and at a much lower cost than using traditional missiles. Who says the old jets can't learn new tricks? Now the F-15E is hunting drones down like flies.