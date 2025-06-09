America's F-15E Strike Eagle Jet Just Got A Lot Better At Fighting Drones
The F-15E Strike Eagle has been one of America's most trusted fighter jets since it first flew in December 1986. These beasts of the sky were trusted to carry heavy loads, strike fast, and were known for their range, power, and ability to deliver precise attacks deep into the enemy's territory. And while the F-15E Eagle Jets are still feared, the battlefields are constantly changing. Instead of just facing rival jets or tanks, pilots now also deal with swarms of cheap, fast-moving drones, and as a result, the Air Force is giving the F-15E a serious update to keep up with the threat.
A new set of upgrades has now transformed this aging warplane into a true drone hunter. The F-15E was recently spotted in the Middle East, now flying with a massive loadout of laser-guided rockets -– up to 42 at a time, designed specifically to take down drones quickly and at a much lower cost than using traditional missiles. Who says the old jets can't learn new tricks? Now the F-15E is hunting drones down like flies.
Meet the APKWS II system
So what's the secret sauce behind this impressive update, you may ask? It's the APKWS II system, a lightweight, laser-guided rocket that's far cheaper than missiles like the AIM-120. Where a standard missile might cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, one of these rockets is just a fraction of that. With new launcher pods mounted under the jet's wings, a single F-15E can carry 42 of them. That simply means one jet can now take on dozens of drone threats in a single mission, with room to spare for traditional missiles.
This upgrade makes a big difference in places like the Middle East, where drone attacks have become a common occurrence. Drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems, can be launched quickly and in large numbers, which can be quite overwhelming, even for a seasoned fighter like an F-15E. But with the new rocket loadout, F-15E can respond faster and handle more threats per flight. Definitely a smart, practical upgrade by the U.S. military.
F-15Es are the perfect choice for the upgrade
The F-15E's basic design plays a major role in the successful working of the APKWS II system. Unlike some newer jets that are built for stealth, the Strike Eagle's forte has always been power and payload. These jets fly with a two-person crew — one pilot and one weapons officer, so they can tag-team the job when things get risky. There's also a midair refueling system, which makes it easy for the pilots to patrol for hours, ready to respond at a moment's notice. Its rugged airframe and long combat history make it an even more reliable choice in unpredictable situations.
Military upgrades don't come cheap, but quite surprisingly, the Air Force found a smart workaround. Instead of pouring billions into brand-new jets, they decided to upgrade what they already had, and who could be a better candidate than the F-15E? By arming it with precision-guided rockets, they've added serious drone-fighting muscle without breaking the bank.