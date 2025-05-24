F-15 Eagle Top Speed: How Fast Is The Fighter Jet?

The F-15 Eagle entered service with the United States Air Force in 1979, and is still used by the U.S. and its many allies. The fighter is an export aircraft, and many countries operate F-15 jets in their military. If you've ever wondered why a plane designed and built in the 1970s continues to operate, it's because the F-15 is one of the premier fighters currently serving. To date, no F-15 has been lost in combat despite operating in hotly contested areas like Israel.

All modern fighter aircraft are fast, but the F-15 is an outlier, reaching speeds in excess of Mach 2.5 (1,918 mph). That's ridiculously fast for any aircraft, and it's the fighter's speed that makes it one of the planet's deadliest combat aircraft.

This is why F-15s remain in production and operation around the globe, and that's unlikely to change in the immediate future. Like any modern military machine, the F-15 currently in operation is vastly different from the original. It has gone through extensive modernizations and refits over the years, resulting in the current production model, the F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet, made by Boeing. This is the fastest version of the F-15 that's ever taken to the skies, so it's no wonder America's allies are keen on acquiring them.

