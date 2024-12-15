Where Are F-15EX Eagle II Fighter Jets Built And Who Makes Them?

Though military aircraft are designed to serve a range of roles, from troop and equipment transport to air-to-ground assaults and surveillance duties, all of these duties become harder to perform without hard-fought air superiority. In this regard, the backbone of an air force may be considered to be the deadliest fighter jets. The U.S. Air Force's iconic F-15 family dates back to the late 1960s, and they're formidable examples of just that.

The original F-15 was designed by McDonnell Douglas in 1969, with the Air Force clamoring for a potent fighter model that could rival the MiG-25 Foxbat, a fearsome new Soviet fighter jet. It seems clear that this was the right aircraft for the job, and the right company to develop it. In 1997, Capt. David R. King and Donald S. Massey wrote in Maquette University's "History of the F-15 Program: A Silver Anniversary First Flight Remembrance" that the F-15 project was "one of the most successful aircraft development and procurement programs in Air Force history."

1997 was also the year of McDonnell-Douglas' merging with Boeing. As such, the legacy F-15 and some variants were developed by the former, while sophisticated modern variants like the F-15EX Eagle II are designed under the Boeing banner. To learn more about this formidable aircraft, we'll see where it's manufactured and who develops it.

