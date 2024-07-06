The Soviet Fighter Jet That Scared America Into Making The F-15

The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, better known simply as the F-15, is a legend of the skies. Sleek, fast, and boasting an array of weapons, the F-15 has been a staple of the United States Air Force's arsenal in some form since the 1970s. While the military minds who dedicated their professional lives to making these planes deserve credit for their accomplishments, it's worth noting that without a specific fighter jet from the USSR, the F-15 might not have come to fruition, at least at the time it did.

In 1967, the Soviet Union took to the skies with the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25, aka the Foxbat, which seemed utterly terrifying. The interceptor could reach a top speed of Mach 2.83 and was said to feature top-of-the-line navigation technology and weaponry. Suffice to say, it appeared to outclass the United States' main aircraft at the time, the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, by a mile.

Once those in the U.S. caught wind of the Soviets' new plane, they went into panic mode and swiftly began developing a new craft of their own. McDonnell Douglas, specifically, got to work, and within a few years of conceptualization, construction, and testing, the F-15 was born. Though the MiG-25 seemed to give the U.S. reason to worry, in reality, many of its apparent strengths turned out to be merely superficial.

[Featured image by Rob Schleiffert via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]