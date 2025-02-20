The US Navy's New Military Laser Successfully Shoots Drones Out Of The Sky

Ever since lasers were invented in 1960, defense contractors and servicemembers have dreamed of shooting things out of the sky with them. Lasers are used all the time in targeting, from the attachments on firearms to laser-painting a target for bombing, but the laser isn't the weapon. That's finally changing, though. The Army's high energy laser program is moving forward, and the U.S. Navy has been testing its HELIOS system on the USS Preble (DDG 88).

The Navy's High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-dazzler with Surveillance system isn't about shooting targets on the shore from the sea. Instead, it's an active missile, rocket, and artillery defense system. Current defense systems fire interceptor missiles at incoming fire; the Navy's computer-controlled Phalanx CIWS system sprays armor-piercing or high-explosive incendiary rounds into the sky to take out a close-in threat. HELIOS eschews these traditional means of air defense for a more photonic system that can shoot enemies out of the sky.

The HELIOS system has been in development since 2018, and in fiscal year 2024, it was used to shoot target drones. If you're wondering why the Navy would dump the tried and true methods of hitting incoming targets, the answer is simple: cost. Firing a laser costs almost nothing compared to the cost of procuring, maintaining, and firing traditional ordnance, and once perfected, the HELIOS will be more accurate, making it an ideal choice for future close-in defense.

