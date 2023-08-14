Phalanx CIWS Explained: How The Navy's Computer-Controlled Weapon Works

There's certainly an argument that giving a computer too much control over any aspect of our lives is a dangerous thing. One day, they're developing the CPUs of other computers, and the next, they might well decide that human beings as a whole are surplus to their requirements. For now, though, computer-controlled systems are of enormous value, especially in the world's armed forces. The state-of-the-art Phalanx CIWS is a great example of this.

In military history, a phalanx was the term for a tightly-packed infantry formation, in which each member was able to protect the adjacent one with their sizable shields. It created a defense that was difficult to penetrate, and that very concept is at the heart of the CIWS, or Close-In Weapon System, too.

The Navy's most formidable ships, such as aircraft carriers, boast a suitably varied range of defenses. Not only in the shape of the aircraft that accompany them, but also with radars, sensors, jamming devices, and substantial armaments of their own. No vessel can guarantee to divert every attack, however, and this is the CIWS' purpose: To catch any attack that slips through other defensive measures.

The Raytheon Systems Company (previously the Hughes Missile Systems Company) was contracted to develop the CIWS. The company describes it as a "last line of defense," and from the beginning of development, it proved to be a very potent one.