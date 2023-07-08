World's First AI-Designed CPU Paves Way For 'Self-Evolving Machines'

The furor surrounding ChatGPT and other similar AI projects doesn't only focus on what such chatbots are doing now. They're certainly already courting controversy (attracting legal trouble for sharing false "facts," for instance), but the bigger concern is what happens when we've given the technology, which is evolving all the time, greater power, greater trust, greater influence. Jocular Skynet references are sure to abound in the light of this computer-built computer.

In June 2023, Shuyao Cheng et al. published the paper "Pushing the Limits of Machine Design: Automated CPU Design with AI." The scientists of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited, and the University of Science and Technology of China set out to determine whether AI had the smarts to create a CPU, "one of the world's most intricate devices humanity have ever designed."

Ultimately, it seems, the resultant CPU wasn't the most advanced. What was truly astonishing about the study, though, was how very quickly and efficiently the AI completed the work. Here's a closer look at the experiment and what it might mean going forward.